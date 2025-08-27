Letters to the Editor

Elks National President to visit Homer Elks Lodge

Bryan R. Klatt, the National President of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a resident of Illinois, will visit Homer Elks Lodge No. 2127 on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 28 and 29, to meet with local Elks members. President Klatt will congratulate the Lodge members on their many successful charitable and patriotic accomplishments in the community.

As the Elks’ national president (aka grand exalted ruler), the Order’s title for its highest office, GER Klatt is responsible for promoting the Order of Elks’ key goals of community service; assistance for the handicapped, veterans, and the less fortunate; and sponsorship of youth programs and scholarships.

“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is one of the best fraternal organizations in all of America,” says Klatt, “and each day more than 800,000 members find new ways of helping others. By providing college scholarships to bright students, helping disabled children, and lending comfort to our nation’s great veterans, Elks Lodges across the country make positive changes in their communities.”

During his term of office, GER Klatt will attend State Elks Association Conventions, meet with government officials and community leaders, and travel to many Elks Lodges.

On Thursday, GER Klatt will be honored at Homer Lodge during a special dinner banquet hosted by Jill Hockema, past exalted ruler and exalted ruler 2025-2026. Prior to the Meet n’ Greet on Friday, the officers of Homer Lodge #2127 will meet with GER Klatt to discuss Bryan’s “Be the Difference” campaign, his inspirational slogan for the year.

If you would like more information about the Elks, please visit elks.org.

Jill Hockema, Exalted Ruler

Homer Elks Lodge #2127