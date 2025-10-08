Letters to the Editor

Who?

An interesting sub-topic of our society’s increasing brutality is in whose victimhood is recognized, remembered, and why. Other than the friends and family of the 32 children (so far this year) who have died in school shootings, it’s my guess that none of us can name a single child. So, why is it that the name Charlie Kirk is so well known and, I figure, will be for quite some time? Not a rhetorical question — it deserves an answer.

Cal Schmidt

Homer

Grant helps center create welcoming, inclusive experiences

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation for their quick-response grant, which earlier this year made it possible for us to purchase sensory-friendly kits, provide staff training, and host a caregiver support event.

These resources are helping us create more welcoming and inclusive experiences for children with sensory processing challenges and their families. By equipping our staff and caregivers with tools and strategies, we are better able to support kids in engaging with our programs and connecting with the coastal environment we all treasure.

We are deeply appreciative of the Homer Foundation’s commitment to community needs and their support in helping us serve all families.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Trowbridge, executive director

Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies

Homer food pantry seeks volunteers

So much going on at the Homer Community Food Pantry, be sure to check out the newsletter and all the current and upcoming events!

We’d like to be sure and acknowledge many of those who continue to support us through their kind donations. Fat Olives, Captain’s Coffee, Safeway, Homer Fish Processors, McNeil Canyon Meats, Save-U-More, Two Sisters and Twitter Creek Gardens! Private donors that provide gallons of milk to families weekly, along with shelf stable milk, potatoes, eggs, butter and meat. There was also a group of folks who sponsored the Farmers Market Produce this summer for the pantry, because that funding had been cut. Our clients LOVED these fresh garden deliveries. You are all so generous! We also have the numerous donors and churches who provide financial support. We want to thank Beth VanSandt who started a garden at the pantry, an ongoing project. The fresh peas were spectacular, and potatoes yet to come!

The beauty of HCFP is in the number of folks who constantly show up to offer their services and food items and even flowers! Tutka Bay Lodge contacted us with their surplus food at the end of the year. So many people have provided fish this summer, moose and even fresh bear! Numerous folks stop by and add food to our Community Free Fridge. Our Senior Sandwich Club drops off food almost weekly to stock the fridge, as does South Peninsula Hospital and their cooking staff. The Free Fridge continues to grow and our wonderful kitchen staff have increased their output. This month we made over 400 complete dinners, 1, 500+ sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and so much more! People have given us an abundance of food from various events, weddings, community and church gatherings, the outreach continues to grow. We are truly humbled!

We are in need of more pick-up drivers. This is a morning or mid-day job that takes at most two hours. We have a wonderful husband-and-wife team that will soon be leaving for the winter. It’s not a real difficult job, just takes dedication and commitment. We could also use a few more folks to stock our Community Free Fridge. I think it’s great to have a couple folks to help, but certainly not necessary. The food is all prepped, all that is necessary is to load it into the fridge. We stock this seven days a week at lunch and in the evening. We have different people for all the shifts, so with just a few more folks, you’d just need to do it once a day, once a week. Please consider this and get back to me, call the pantry or stop in to check it out!

Deb Schmidt, board member

Homer Community Food Pantry