Sip while reading the news

I said in a recent article that we live among the wolves. Until recently, I was able to cover my ears to block out their howling, but one of them, emboldened by false righteousness, pushed her way into the coop and tore my roost to shreds. She left licking gore from her chops, content with bloated belly, but having learned that the farmer will open the gate for her at a mere scratch, she will undoubtedly be back for more satisfying game.

The ruthless snakes who have slithered into seats of power have a mission that reaches far beyond their years of tenure. I have listened to their hissing over decades- first in quiet pews in Oklahoma as a teenager. They would share their hateful whispers with glances to both sides because they knew then that their beliefs were indeed despicable. Over the years I watched the same shameful conspirators get louder and more brazen, until now they amplify their nonsense from hallowed podiums and their lungs rattle with the roar of the blinded crowd. In Oklahoma I was able to dismiss my fears by believing that they only called themselves “soldiers” on shirts and bumper stickers, but now I know it was never a euphemism, and their end game is just as sinister as I feared.

Our coop was small, but we laid our wholesome eggs faithfully and through great effort, and now the Peninsula will have to go on without, or worse, the coop will be restocked with infected chickens who will spread their disease. I am furious and disappointed, but more than that, I am afraid. This was not an extraordinary incident; it was one of many similar injustices taking place all over the country. They have been working their plan for a generation, sneaking through cracks and slowly peeling away our armor, leaving our necks bare.

I thought about flying away to show without a doubt that I am not one of their sick hens, but I am in a unique position with a unique platform, and I will not let my eggs rot. I have, for the most part, allowed my space in this paper to be a respite from the chaos of the world. I share sweet stories and bitter memories and report on nothing more than my inconsequential life. But I, of course, have my opinions on the happenings of the world, and now I am inspired to share them as eloquently as I can. I don’t know how much longer I will have this spot to roost, but for now, I will continue to lay faithfully and sip my London Fog.

Ingredients:

1 bag Earl Grey tea

Boiling water

Splash of milk

Honey to taste

Directions:

Bring your water to a boil.

Turn off the heat and wait until the water stops boiling to pour into your mug, leaving some space for milk and honey.

Drop in your tea bag and allow it to steep for 3 minutes.

Remove the tea bag and discard.

Add a drizzle of honey (I use about a teaspoon and a half) and stir to dissolve.

Pour on a splash of milk and stir.

Serve in a lovely cup. Enjoy while you read the news.