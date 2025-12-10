A wealth of eggs for good health

Served together on a bed of greens, these pickled eggs and beets make a light but cheerful lunch. Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion

I am now in final preparations for the arduous journey ahead. My distant goal is high above me, a shining peak atop the wispy clouds, but ahead of me now is the muddy approach and the relentless grind to the summit. I know the road is gnarled and twisted and much harder even than it seems, but my lungs are fit, my legs are strong, and although I have never walked this path, I know the way to go.

For years I’ve cowered in the shadow of this mountain, too weak for the ascent, too fearful of my demons to even turn to face the trail. My broken heart begged me to let it rest unchallenged; to let it beat unburdened by the prospect of refracture or the promise of repair, and for far too long I have granted it false mercy and kept my body still. But the cost for comfort was my future, and a broken promise to the girl who’s still within me, so with my demons snarling at my back, I fixed my eyes on the top and have steeled myself to start.

I have my guides to keep me on the trail and companions to cheer me on, but none of them can walk it for me or take the load from my back. Only my own two feet can take me there, and soon I will begin. The road is fraught with danger, both guaranteed and unforeseen, some within my control, much of it not, and one wrong step could send me tumbling into a hole from which I know I could never escape, and still, I’ll take the risk, because my reward for success is not a resolution, not an end, but a beginning. The goal is not to return to the muddy start, but to earn the chance to climb higher.

A wise person knows to never let a gift spoil, so when I found myself with a wealth of eggs to use or lose, I thought of ways to make them last long enough to be eaten. Pickled eggs are an excellent way to extend the life of precious protein for when times are lean. These eggs are pickled along with roasted beets and dill, which gives them a cheerful hue and bright aroma. Served together on a bed of greens, this makes a light lunch that won’t weigh me down on the climb toward my bright future.

Ingredients:

12 eggs

2 medium beets

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons pickling spice

A handful of fresh dill

Directions:

Wash the beets and wrap them in foil.

Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until a knife enters easily.

Allow to cool and remove the peel. Cut into bite sized pieces and set aside.

Bring a pot of water to boil before carefully dropping in the eggs. Boil for 10 minutes, drain, and chill under cold running water or in an ice bath. Peel and set aside.

Sanitize a large glass jar and lid before transferring your cut beets and peeled eggs into the jar in alternating layers.

Add the fresh dill on top.

Combine the vinegar, sugar, water, salt, and pickling spice in a saucepan and heat until the sugar has completely dissolved and the mixture is boiling.

Pour the boiling brine into the jar, being sure that all the contents are completely submerged.

Cool to room temperature before sealing the jar and moving to the refrigerator.

Let them sit for at least a day before tasting.

These eggs are not shelf stable and must be stored in the refrigerator, but preserved in this way, the eggs will last for up to a month.