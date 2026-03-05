Letters to the Editor

Homer Cycling Club thanks Homer Foundation

On behalf of the Homer Cycling Club, we extend our sincere thanks to the Homer Foundation for awarding a $50,000 Community Impact Grant from the Opportunity Fund in support of Phase 2 of the Eastland Trails project.

The Eastland Trails are 11.5-miles of hiking and biking trails being built in three phases in partnership with Alaska State Parks and Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park. Phase 2 will add approximately 4.5 miles of new trail, including an additional multi-use loop trail and four mountain bike-optimized trails. These trails will provide advanced riding opportunities that currently do not exist in Homer, unlike every other major population center in Southcentral Alaska, and include more fantastic hiking opportunities. This project will expand access to year-round, no-cost recreation, support health and wellness, and serve residents and visitors alike for decades to come.

This grant from the Homer Foundation represents far more than financial support. It helps make our community stronger and improves the quality of life for Homer residents of all ages. We’re deeply grateful to the Homer Foundation and its many donors for the tremendous support for this exciting, generational community project.

Derek Reynolds, President

Homer Cycling Club

Homer ski team excels

Kudos to the Homer High School Nordic ski team. Our kids have been skiing way above our school size for several years now. I credit thousands of kilometers of hard work and great coaching. My hat is off and I bow low to coaches Jessie and Katie. They will be sorely missed. My challenge to the community: “Who is going to step up?” Long hours. Little pay. World class ski trails and a great group of kids. The time to start planning for next season is now.

Brad Faulkner

Homer

City support of nonprofits is critical

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies (CACS) would like to thank the City of Homer for supporting local nonprofits through its grant program administered through the Homer Foundation. This annual unrestricted funding helps sustain nonprofits’ vital operations, especially since it is difficult to raise. This funding was especially critical as we strive to meet demand for our programs while keeping them affordable and accessible to all. CACS uses City of Homer grant funds to support free and reduced-price afterschool and community programs, as well as our CoastWalk program. In 2025, we provided more scholarships and offered travel support to participants from communities across Kachemak Bay. For a second year, to meet the demand for day camp in our community, we offered seven weeks of the Wynn Exploration Camp for 10-12-year-olds. We strive to offer scholarship options for all of our programs and explore the best ways to lighten the financial burden of childcare for families in need.

Additionally, we conduct our CoastWalk program every fall; last year, we cleaned many miles of beach, involved 531 volunteers, 17 local classes, and collected over 3,468 lbs of marine debris. This program, started in 1984, is an important stewardship activity for the Homer community. We thank the City of Homer for its continued support of Homer’s nonprofits, which contribute to the important work of promoting a healthy ecosystem and an engaged and connected community.

Elizabeth Trowbridge

Homer

God’s face

On Feb. 19, Border Patrol agents dropped off Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a nearly blind legal refugee from Myanmar who spoke no English and could not read, write or use electronic devices, miles from his home in Buffalo, New York. They did not notify either his lawyer nor his family that he had been dropped off after an interview at a donut shop. His family searched but he was found dead five days later on the street in sub-freezing temperatures wearing the orange booties issued by the county. Mayor Sean Ryan said that the Border Patrol’s decision was unprofessional and inhumane. I say that federal agents take their cue from the evil wrapped up in Stephen Miller’s callousness and cruelty. Furthermore, I submit that if you don’t see God’s face on the next person you see, you needn’t look any further.

Michael A LeMay, Veterans for Peace

Homer

Cost-shifting onto disabled vets should be withdrawn

When the United States goes to war, two costs are weighed: blood and treasure. Blood is paid by those who serve. Treasure is paid by the nation. That balance is now at risk.

In February, the Department of Veterans Affairs implemented a rule, RIN 2900-AS49, changing how disability ratings are evaluated. Using emergency authority, the VA bypassed Congressional review and public comment. Although enforcement was briefly paused, the policy remains active.

The rule directs the VA to rate disabilities based on how Veterans function while medicated, rather than the severity of the underlying service-connected condition. If medication suppresses symptoms, ratings can be reduced.

Nearly six million Veterans receive disability compensation. More than 4.4 million rated between 0% and 90% undergo routine reexaminations every 18 to 30 months. Under this rule, those exams become moments of real financial risk.

A reduced rating does not just mean a smaller check. It can trigger loss of health care priority, housing assistance, education benefits, and other protections. Even Veterans rated Permanent and Total may face review if they file a new claim.

The VA projects $23.2 billion in savings over ten years, largely from reduced benefit payments. This is not efficiency. It is cost-shifting onto disabled Veterans.

Veterans have already paid the blood cost. Asking them to absorb more of the treasure cost breaks faith with a national obligation.

This rule should be withdrawn.

Joel Gilbert

Homer