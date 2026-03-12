Bundle up, Homer — it’s cold out there! Spring might show up one of these days, but in the meantime, there’s plenty of indoor activities to participate in. For details, check out these Best Bets.

BEST LEARNING ABOUT ALASKA HUMMINGBIRDS BET: Join Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges at the AMNWR Visitor Center for a watch party on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. to hear “Tracking Rufous Hummingbirds’ Travel Itinerary” presented by Todd Eskelin, Kenai National Wildlife Refuge wildlife biologist. Hummingbirds in Alaska? Yes! The Rufous Hummingbird is the northernmost of all hummingbirds and the only one known to breed on the Kenai Peninsula. Come hear about these little birds with the longest migration and a declining population. Eskelin and partners are starting a new program attaching tiny radio trackers to the birds to determine what is going on during migration that might be the answer to the loss of juveniles. Eskelin will be presenting at Kenai Refuge Visitor Center in Soldotna and via Zoom — link available here: alaskarefugefriends.org/hummingbirds-3-26/. This is a regular monthly meeting of Friends and all are welcome. 95 Sterling Highway.

BEST LUNCH WITH HOSPITAL LEADERSHIP BET: South Peninsula Hospital invites you to a continuing conversation about the future of SPH. Join hospital leadership on Wednesday, March 18 at Kachemak Bay Campus to hear plans for the future of your community hospital and give feedback on this or anything related to SPH. Board members and senior leadership will be on hand, and lunch will be provided. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the program begins at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about SPH strategic planning at www.sphosp.org. 533 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST CHILD SCREENING BET: The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Child Find Program will be offering free screenings for children 3-5 years old (not yet in kindergarten). Program leaders will screen your child’s motor skills, speech, early learning concepts, vision and hearing. Screenings will take place by appointment only on Thursday, March 19, at McNeil Canyon School. To make an appointment for your child or for more information, call Kelli Creglow at 907-260-5148. 52188 East End Road.

BEST BEEKEEPING EDUCATION BET: The Homer Area Beekeepers Association presents a visit with Tim Huffman of Midnight Sun Sustainable Beekeeping in Homer on March 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church. This is a free event open to new and seasoned beekeepers. Join us for a vibrant conversation about our local pollinators. For questions, contact Linda Gorman at 907-290-1695. 770 East End Road.

BEST ALL-DAY YOGA BET: Bunnell Street Arts Center will host the annual Yogicstatica, 12 hours of yoga in 12 styles, on Sunday, March 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is on a sliding scale donation basis. Classes are 45 minutes long and start at the top of the hour. Participants are asked to arrive early, as class sizes are limited. Learn more and register at https://bunnell-street-arts-center.square.site/tickets-workshops. 106 W. Bunnell Ave.

BEST GET YOUR SHOREBIRD FESTIVAL PROGRAMS BET: The Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival is May 6-10, and the programs are now available at the AMNWR visitor center and the Homer Chamber of Commerce. Flip through the program to find your activities and events for adults and youth. Program registration opens Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. The program is also available online at kachemakshorebird.org. Follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about upcoming free festival activities. 95 Sterling Highway or 201 Sterling Highway.