20 years ago

United by the Arctic Winter Games’s theme, “Release the Spirit Within,” the cultural contingent of youngsters representing nine areas of the world’s arctic region gave Homer an evening to remember Tuesday. Singers, dancers and musicians wove ancient traditions with moderns interpretations to introduce their homelands, continually drawing thunderous applause, loud whistles and shouts of appreciation from the Mariner Theatre audience.”The last time I went to the Yukon, I didn’t see anything like that,” said the evening’s emcee, Darrel Oliver, as Team Yukon’s hip-hopping Leaping Feats left the stage. “I need to get out more.”

— From the issue of March 9, 2006

30 years ago

Homer-area residents turned out in force Friday for a public hearing on a bill that would protect more than 300 acres of winter habitat for moose in wetlands near the Homer Airport. Sen. John Torgerson, sponsor of the Homer Airport Critical Habitat bill, and Sen. Loren Leman, chairman of the Senate Resources Committee, came to Homer to hold the hearing on the bill. What they heard was overwhelming approval of setting aside the moose habitat. About 40 people packed the small Legislative Information Office on Pioneer Avenue for the hearing. All but a very few supported the bill, SB 198, which is currently in Leman’s resources committee.

— From the issue of March 7, 1996