‘Footloose’ hits the Mariner stage

The Homer High School Concert Choir will perform “Footloose! The Musical” this weekend, March 19-21, 2026, on the Mariner Theatre stage in Homer, Alaska. Photo courtesy Kyle Schneider

The Homer community is invited to “cut loose” this weekend at the Mariner Theatre. The Homer High School choir program will be performing “Footloose! The Musical” Thursday through Saturday.

The stage adaptation of the 1980s cult classic film was written by Dean Pitchford, who also wrote the original screenplay, and Walter Bobbie. Music for the adaptation is by Tom Snow, with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

“Are the backroads of Bomont, Indiana, enough to help a kid from Chicago settle into a new life?” Kyle Schneider, director of choral activities and a history teacher and Homer Middle and High Schools, wrote in a press release.

The musical production follows Ren McCormack as he learns the ins and outs of a new high school, manages expectations of parents and loved ones, and finds out that, in Bomont, dancing is a crime

“This incredible tale of loss, grief, and discovery is punctuated by familiar hits of the 1980s, soaring ballads, and the overarching lesson about the value of learning to work together in order to help a community move forward,” Schneider wrote.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20. Additional shows will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All theater-goers are welcome to attend, though parental guidance is suggested for this production due to the presence of some strong language and spoken reference to alcohol.

General admission is $15. Admission for seniors is $12, $10 for students and $40 for families. Tickets can be purchased at the Homer Bookstore or at the door, cash or check only.

All proceeds will benefit the Homer High School Choir Program.