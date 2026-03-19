One of these days, the Betster will stop harping on about the cold weather, but today is not that day. Thankfully, if the forecast holds out, it looks like it’ll be warming up a little bit over the next few days — but it’s certainly too soon to say spring has arrived. No matter, there’s plenty to do to distract from the frigid temperatures. For details, check out these Best Bets.

BEST PUBLIC LECTURE BET: Renowned Tibetan Buddhist teacher, author, and scholar Khentrul Lodrö T’hayé will deliver a public lecture titled “The Power of Mind” at the Kachemak Bay Campus commons on Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m. Following the lecture, a book signing will be held with his book of the same title. “The Power of Mind” is a modern and accessible guide to the Buddhist practice of “lojong,” drawing on the classic text, “Seven Key Points of Mind Training.” Khentrul Lodrö T’hayé teaches that regardless of what’s unfolding in our lives, our route to freedom lies in our minds and how we work with them. In this lecture, which Khentrul Lodrö T’hayé has given to audiences across the world, he will deliver a few practical tips for successfully working with our mind to find happiness within. Khentrul Lodrö T’hayé is a “rare” Tibetan Buddhist monk in that he has three khenpo degrees, equivalent to three PhDs in Buddhist philosophy. His students have nicknamed him “the mind training Khenpo” for his passion for teaching mind training practices. He directs the Buddhist organization Katog Choling and provides teachings for over 2,000 students worldwide. 533 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST CHECK OUT THE MUSEUM LIBRARY BET: Did you know that the Pratt Museum has a library? Learn all about it at the upcoming Research Resources 101: Research Library and Resource Center Open House on Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m. This community event is a celebration of our Homer Foundation grant-funded “Research Library and Resource Center Modernization Initiative” and an invitation for folks to meet our staff, explore the newly updated Research Library & Resource Center, and learn more about how we plan to fulfill our mission in 2026 and beyond. 3779 Bartlett St.

BEST BEEKEEPING EDUCATION BET: The Homer Area Beekeepers Association presents a visit with Tim Huffman of Midnight Sun Sustainable Beekeeping in Homer on March 28, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Homer United Methodist Church. This is a free event open to new and seasoned beekeepers. Join us for a vibrant conversation about our local pollinators. For questions, contact Linda Gorman at 907-290-1695. 770 East End Road.

BEST ART OF HANDMADE BOOKS BET: Unlock the Art of Handmade Books with Karen Murphy: Saturday, March 28 or April 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Have you ever wanted to create your own journals, keepsakes or artistic portfolios from scratch? Join us at KBC for a hands-on dive into the world of bookmaking through 10 different book structures (five each day). Whether you’re a paper lover, an artist, or just looking for a fun, creative escape, you’ll walk away with beautiful, functional art. These are standalone classes. Pick one or take both! $90 per session (supplies included).To register, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call 907-235-1674. 533 E. Pioneer Ave.

BEST ALL-DAY YOGA BET: Bunnell Street Arts Center will host the annual Yogicstatica, 12 hours of yoga in 12 styles, on Sunday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is on a sliding scale donation basis. Classes are 45 minutes long and start at the top of the hour. Participants are asked to arrive early, as class sizes are limited. Learn more and register at https://bunnell-street-arts-center.square.site/tickets-workshops. 106 W. Bunnell Ave.

BEST GET YOUR SHOREBIRD FESTIVAL PROGRAMS BET: The Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival is May 6-10, and the programs are now available at the AMNWR visitor center and the Homer Chamber of Commerce. Flip through the program to find your activities and events for adults and youth. Program registration opens Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. The program is also available online at kachemakshorebird.org. Follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about upcoming free festival activities. 95 Sterling Highway or 201 Sterling Highway.