20 years ago

If you are reading this you probably live in one of the 50 sexiest towns in America. At the city council meeting Monday, Mayor James Hornaday announced that the Men’s Journal magazine had listed Homer right up there with Portland, Ore.; Haleiwa, Hawaii; and Santa Cruz, Calif., as one of the 50 “healthiest, sexiest, most adventurous” towns in its April edition. The magazine chose one town from each state. Men’s Journal called Homer “up and coming,” “the capital of the subsistence lifestyle” and “a town full of smart, beautiful women.”

— From the issue of March 16, 2006

30 years ago

We all get by with a little help from our friends — even if those friends live more than 1,000 miles away in another council, speak a different language and we’ve never met. Last week community members reached out to provide medical assistance to Yelena Yarovaya, a woman from Homer’s Sister City of Yelisovo, Russia, and according to Homer attorney Steve Yoshida, her visit illustrates one of the benefits to the blossoming relationship between Homer residents and their new “kin” on Kamchatka Peninsula.

— From the issue of March 14, 1996