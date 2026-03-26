20 years ago

The Homer City Council will hear public testimony on the Homer Town Center Development Plan at its Tuesday meeting and could vote to incorporate it into the city’s comprehensive plan. If that happens, the Town Center Plan would be used to guide future development of approximately 28 acres of currently undeveloped land in the heart of town. The plan — now nearly eight years in the making — does not in itself change the zoning of property in the area. But incorporating it into the comprehensive plan would allow the city to draft subsequent ordinances that put the Town Center Plan into practice.

— From the issue of March 23, 2006

30 years ago

Denise Lassaw stood in the brisk chilling breeze yesterday, waiting for Gov. Tony Knowles’ car to arrive at Land’s End Resort. She had a message to deliver and, wearing a painted cardboard salmon that covered her whole head, she got noticed. Lassaw was among dozens of people, most holding signs, who lined the Spit Road near Land’s End to greet the governor, who had come for a public meeting with local fishermen. The meeting agenda was broadened, however, to include topics ranging from Knowles’ recent appointments to the Alaska Board of Fish, to his position on proposed federal oil and gas Lease Sale 149.

— From the issue of March 21, 1996