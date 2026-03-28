Alaska Communications announces broadband expansion

An Alaska Communications technician installs high speed broadband equipment on the Kenai Peninsula in 2024. Photo provided by Heather Marron

Alaska Communications, a provider of broadband internet and managed IT services in Alaska, announced last week that they will expand their high-speed broadband network after receiving funding from a national grant award.

According to a March 17 press release, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration granted ACS $124.5 million through their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program in order for the provider to establish fiber and “next generation” fixed wireless broadband infrastructure in over 9,000 unserved and underserved locations across Alaska.

“This expansion supports Alaska Communications’ mission to change lives through technology, helping bridge the digital divide and improve internet access for rural and remote communities,” the release states.

ACS also announced that they plan to invest their own capital alongside the BEAD grant to extend broadband access to another 12,000 locations. The network expansion will deliver up to gigabit speeds to communities including Anchorage, Akhiok, Anchor Point, Bird Creek, Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Homer, Hope, Indian, Kasilof, Kenai, Kodiak, Manley Hot Springs, Minto, Old Harbor, Salcha, Soldotna, Sterling and Womens Bay.

“We’re proud to help bring fast, dependable broadband to more homes and businesses in Alaska,” ACS president and CEO Paul Fenaroli said in the release. “This investment will make a real difference for families, students, healthcare providers and entrepreneurs who rely on strong connectivity to thrive.”

Construction planning is underway, according to the release, and the State of Alaska BEAD awards have been approved by NTIA and are awaiting final approval by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. ACS also stated that they will work closely with local communities to deliver broadband solutions that support education, healthcare, economic development and quality of life.