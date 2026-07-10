South Peninsula Hospital in Homer celebrates 70 years

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Derotha Ferraro (SPH director of public relations and marketing), Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, and Ryan Smith (SPH CEO) gather on July 2 for an employee event before the community celebration on July 3. (South Peninsula Hospital)

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South Peninsula Hospital (SPH) celebrated a significant milestone earlier this month.

On July 2, SPH hosted a community party at its campus to mark its 70th anniversary of serving the southern Kenai Peninsula. The celebration kicked off on July 1 with an employee parfait party featuring ice cream and carried into the Fourth of July weekend, as SPH rolled its float in the annual Homer Chamber of Commerce parade.

“Since opening our doors in 1955, SPH has remained committed to providing exceptional local healthcare while growing alongside the communities we serve,” SPH stated. “To commemorate seven decades of service, employees, patients, hospital leadership, community members, and local partners joined together for a series of events.”

Members and visitors enjoyed a free picnic dinner and live music at the community gathering, followed by a tour of the hospital and its Hall of History, and an exploration of visiting emergency vehicles.

Vehicles included Homer Volunteer Fire Department’s ambulance, Kachemak Emergency Service’s ladder truck, and one of Guardian Flight Alaska’s helicopters.

“All of these events were wonderful opportunities for SPH to thank the community for 70 years of support while celebrating the people, partnerships, and shared commitment that continues to strengthen healthcare on the southern Kenai Peninsula,” SPH stated.

SPH serves as the region’s largest employer, employing over 700 local residents, and contributes over $60,000,000 annually into the local economy in payroll alone.

“That, combined with service contracts, materials acquisition and leases, creates significant impact to the southern peninsula’s economic well-being,” SPH added.