Dee Wilmeth, age 9, shows an origami star she made in Amy Komar’s socially-distant Art a la Carte class last Friday at the Homer Council on the Arts. Children in the class wore masks and worked at either end of long tables spaced apart. The stars will be placed in store windows “for a dose of color therapy for the community,” Komar said. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Ryder Chase, age 9, works on faux stained glass in Amy Komar’s socially-distant Art a la Carte class last Friday at the Homer Council on the Arts. Children in the class wore masks and worked at either end of long tables spaced apart. The young artists also made large origami stars that will be placed in store windows “for a dose of color therapy for the community,” Komar said. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Turkey Day is finally here again. But do we all have a turkey waiting to take a long nap in the oven? The Betster certainly doesn’t, with this year’s pared back festivities.

Some might be trying out a game hen, pheasant, or other, smaller bird this year. Some people might not be celebrating with their older relatives who may be immune compromised or more susceptible to the virus that’s torn 2020 to bits. Some might be lucky enough to have plenty of family all living under one roof, and don’t have to stress over whether it’s safe to invite people from outside their social bubble.

It might feel like a lot of our favorite things got “canceled” this year, and it might feel like there aren’t that many things to be grateful for. But love is not canceled, the spirit of sharing a meal with our loved ones is not canceled, and Thanksgiving will always be there.

Further, gratitude is not canceled, and neither is hope.

Look around, and the Betster is confident you’ll find more things to be grateful for than you would have thought were there: your health, your family, your job. Not everyone can say they have all three of those things, and the combination will be different for everyone. If 2020 has been particularly rough for you, there is always the ultimate, basic thing to be grateful for — getting up in the morning, breathing air into our lungs. Just being here, heading into another day.

There are also smaller things. A letter from a far away friend, maybe, or a strong cup of coffee in the morning. A treasured pet or a beautiful sunrise over Kachemak Bay.

Even in a dark, dark time, there are things to be thankful for that make our lives better.

So grab that green bean casserole, baste that bird (whatever it is) and celebrate this Thanksgiving the way you always have in your heart. It doesn’t matter that the format is a little different.

While stuffing your face with stuffing, take a look at these upcoming best bets:

BEST SUPPORT LOCAL BET: The Homer Chamber of Commerce will launch “Shop Small: All Season Long” on Saturday, Nov. 28, with sale coupons from participating local Chamber Members available on its website, www.homeralaska.org. Rather than just one day this year, local businesses are being encouraged to offer discounts and opportunities for holiday shopping over the course of several days in order to keep it safer for customers. Find deals and coupons to participating businesses on the chamber website.

BEST LIGHT IT UP BET: The Chamber’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 outdoors on the visitor center lawn with appropriate social distancing.

BEST COMMUNITY BET: The Pratt Museum and Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies invite you to join them for an evening of community story sharing about the changes we’ve noticed in our local ecology, in “Waves & Ripples: A Community Story Sharing Circle About Our Changing Ecosystems.” Participants will be able to share your stories about local ecological changes, listen to the stories of others, and make connections with strangers and acquaintances alike. Please register at: https://tinyurl.com/CACSPrattRipplesWaves. This is all about connecting and learning, not performing. You do not need to be an experienced storyteller to participate. No preparation is necessary, and you have the option to share or simply listen to others. All ages are welcome to join.