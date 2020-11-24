20 years ago

South Peninsula Hospital held a grand opening for its new Long Term Care and Physical Therapy wing. The $4.2 million project started in April 1999 when the hospital had to get approval from the state for funding new long-term care beds. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a contract in July 1999 for Blazy Construction to build the two-story wing.

The project faced a setback in October 1999 when heavy rains triggered a landslide that damaged a form for a concrete foundation wall. In November 1999 the state approved adding five long-term beds. The new wing was finished on Aug. 31, 2000, and the Physical Therapy department started offering treatment.

— From the issue of Nov. 30, 2000

30 years ago

The city’s Homer Spit Campground Plan drew a large crowd at a Homer City Council meeting. With 215 campsites on the Spit and 98 in the city, the city should plan for more campsites, officials said. The plan suggested increasing the number of sites to 1,778 by the year 2000, the anticipated need by then. A task force also recommended finishing Mariner Park at the end of the Spit, adding more camping and parking at Louie’s Lagoon, and increasing camping and parking around the Fishing Lagoon.

The plan drew opposition. People questioned why the city wasn’t encouraging more camping on the uplands or raising fees to encourage private enterprise to develop more sites.

— From the issue of Nov. 29, 1990

50 years ago

The issue from Nov. 26, 1970, is missing from the Homer News archives.