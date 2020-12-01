Snow falls on an old boat on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News).

Snow falls on the Cape Lynch, right, and other boats on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News).

Well, if you were still denying winter’s arrival, Homer weather over the weekend cleared that up for you right quick.

It never ceases to amaze the Betster how, even after year upon year of living through an Alaska winter, the first big snow still manages to ignite that warm joy and sense of wonder from our childhoods. At least, it does for the Betster. Watching that white sparkly stuff fall lazily to the ground never fails to bring a smile to this face.

Watching little soaking wet specks of precipitation fly sideways through the air like kamikaze planes, however, is another story altogether. The Betster much prefers the gentle, relaxing kind of snow.

The dump Homer got on Sunday and Monday sure left winter’s calling card. Gorgeous hills draped in white and quiet skies filled with flakes quickly gave way to a bit of a slushy mess. That’s the thing — winter is never going to stay boxed into our own specific idea of what it should be. Winter is gonna winter, in all its shapes, forms and moods.

The good thing is, most Alaskans are ready for it. We’ve already been slowing down in our daily lives, migrating inside as the temperatures drop and turning our attention to the chores of getting things ready for the season.

The Winter Solstice approaches, bringing with it a myriad of things to reflect on and little ceremonies and traditions people like to partake in.

The cold bad dark time is here, friends. The question is what we’ll make of it.

While you’re pondering that, take a look at these best bets:

BEST GO NUTS BET: The bad news is we won’t have the big two-day live Nutcracker Faire this weekend — alas, another canceled event due to the pandemic. Still, you can shop the way you’ve been doing it since March, browsing online and having items shipped to you. The Homer Council on the Arts has moved its annual holiday craft fair to its website at https://www.homerart.org/shoplocal. Better yet, you can shop up to Dec. 30. Want that mug for a special someone? Looking for some stickers to jazz up your water bottles? See what local craftspeople have to offer. Selling cool stuff? Visit https://www.homerart.org/2020-nutcracker-faire to see how you can add your products.

BEST GET ART BET: There won’t be a full mingle-with-your-besties First Friday, but there are new shows. Most galleries don’t have opening receptions. Still, you can see fresh art during regular business hours. See the story on page B1 for all the details.

BEST LIGHT ’EM BET: The Homer Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to concerns about public gatherings under the updated state COVID-19 guidelines. However, the drawing for the Side by Side and YETI Family Pack will still take place tonight, Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. Santa will be drawing the winning tickets and will light up the Christmas Tree. The Chamber will broadcast the event on its Facebook page. Just like at Rockefeller Center, we may even have live birds nesting in our own wild, living tree. Swing by the Chamber any night to see it in all its glory.