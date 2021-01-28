20 years ago

Aging baby boomers will lead to an increase in the need for medical services on the southern Kenai Peninsula over the next five years, consultant Lari Ward said at a South Peninsula Hospital strategic planning retreat. By 2006, the number of residents age 45 and older was expected to be 36% of the population. Out-migration of seniors from Alaska also was projected to slow, continuing the trend of Homer as a retirement community. SPH Administrator Charlie Franz said baby boomers also would not be satisfied with enduring ailments like bad knees and hips.

“There will be a demand for physical and occupational therapy to get people back to an active lifestyle, Franz said.”

— From the issue of Feb. 1, 2001

30 years ago

The Homer Public Library closed on Mondays after the Homer City Council cut the budget for temporary help from 30 to 16 hours a week. Librarian Karen McRae said she had no choice but to close on Mondays. Some people suggested that volunteers could fill in on those extra hours, but McRae said untrained workers can’t replace paid workers. Paula Setterquest, president of the Friends of the Homer Public Library, agreed.

“You can’t really ask a Friend (volunteer) to be there each Monday and depend on the Friend to be there forever,” she said.

The Friends of the Homer Library raises funds for programs such as the video collection and public typewriters. Charging a fee for a library card isn’t an option, McRae and Setterquest said. That goes against the basic philosophy of libraries. McRae said she plans to make staff hours more efficient by eliminating the card catalog and going to a computer system with two terminals at the library.

— From the issue of Jan. 31, 1991

50 years ago

The issue of Jan. 28, 1971, is missing from the Homer News archives.