A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to pinpoint the actual anniversary date. Is it from Dec. 31, 2019, the day the novel coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organization as appearing in Wuhan, China? Or is it Jan. 21, 2020, when the first case appeared in the United States? Or is it March 12, 2020, when the first case, a traveler, appeared in Alaska? Or was it March 27, 2020, when Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued his shelter-in-place mandate?

However we mark the pandemic, it’s been almost a year of few hugs, no large gatherings, face mask wearing, elbow bumps and lots and lots of hand washing. It’s also been a year of, well, not a lot to do, which makes coming up with weekly best bets a challenge. But we persevere, even if we must find our entertainment virtually or socially distant outdoors.

We’re emerging into the light, to the day when we can play together once again. Meanwhile, enjoy the creative energy of this town, perhaps with these best bets:

BEST IT’S THE FUNK BET: That’s Funk, Dusty Funk, the Afro-futurist person of Bunnell Street Arts Center’s Artist in Residence, David Brame. Join him from 5-7 p.m. Friday for Dusty Funk and the Cosmodelic Radioverse, an evening of just cool as heck wild fun delivered via Zoom. Brame shows his installation and is joined with guest DJs and musicians.Badjonesrising, John Jennings and Stacey Robinson of Black Kirby and the Motherboxx Collective, Natasha Ross, Denise B. Mcleod and KD Chavez, and Sarush El and LaChewla. Visit www.bunnellarts.org for the Zoom link info.

BEST FINALLY BET: After much planning and a few postponements due to weather, the Skate on the Lake event sponsored by the Homer Hockey Association is on for this weekend. From 2-5 p.m. this Saturday, celebrate the season as a community by heading to the lake for a skating session. Skates will be provided for free when participants present their I.D., and the event will also have free hot chocolate and music. This is a family event for all ages and those of all abilities. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at this event. Get in touch with John at prez.kevinbellarena@gmail.com if you have any questions.

BEST TELL A STORY BET: The Homer Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with storytelling by author Skywalker Payne. The library will host Mothers of Black History, a family friendly (best for children over 6) virtual storytelling series, led by Payne, as part of its mission to promote lifelong learning, cultural creativity, and community engagement. The series will be presented live on Zoom from 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday in February. To participate in the live storytellings, register for free at http://bit.ly/hstry11. The videos will be available for viewing on the library website.

BEST AND THE WINNER IS BET: Who will be the artist whose ‘64 Afterbock beer label design got picked to grace the limited edition special at Grace Ridge Brewery? Find out at 5 p.m. Friday for the unveiling and see all the other cool designs. The ‘64 Afterbock celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Face masks and social distancing are required in the tap room, but there also is open air gathering by the fire pit.

BEST FACE OFF BET: Also opening this Friday is the Pratt Museum’s “Familiar Faces” exhibit. There is no reception, but the museum reopens today and is open for regular hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.