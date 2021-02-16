Arts in brief

A window display at a shop in Paris as seen on May 3, 2016. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Adaptation and Innovation grants offered

The Alaska State Council on the Arts in partnership with Rasmuson Foundation has developed the Adaptation and Innovation Grant. This new program is for Alaska organizations, individuals, and agencies to adapt and innovate during this time of instability. The Adaptation and Innovation Grant has three different tiers: Adaptation and Innovation in Schools (up to $1,000), Adaptation and Innovation for Individuals and Organizations (up to $2,000), and the Adaptation and Innovation for Arts and Culture Organizations (up to $10,000). The purpose of this granting strategy is to support efforts to rebuild, connect with the community, and to positively impact Alaskan lives across the state in and through the arts and cultures of our state.

Eligible Applicants are:

• Any public or nonprofit school in Alaska.

• Nonprofit organizations engaged in artistic practice in your community.

• Nonprofit organizations for which all or a significant portion of the mission is met through art practice, arts engagement, arts education, and/or arts commerce.

• Individuals 21 years of age or older and resident of Alaska.

For each of the following categories of Adaptation and Innovation grants, deadlines are ongoing on a rolling basis and applications must be submitted and complete no fewer than 30 days prior to the planned activity.

Interested applicants can find more information and paper applications at https://arts.alaska.gov/adaptation-and-innovation-grant-program.

Apply online at https://artsalaska.submittable.com/submit/178746/adaptation-and-innovation-grant-program. For more information, email asca.grants@alaska.gov.

Art from the Heart on exhibit

The Homer Council on the Arts features in its gallery a recent community outreach project, Art from the Heart. Through this initiative, the arts council distributed uplifting letters, almost 150 student artworks, and a compilation of commissioned performances by local musicians and dancers to at-risk members of our community who have been isolated during the pandemic. Stop by the gallery from 1-5 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Feb. 26 to see highlights, including reproductions of student artwork and photos of grateful recipients.