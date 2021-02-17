20 years ago

Scott Ulmer, owner of Ulmer’s Drug and Hardware, purchased the Lakeside Mall, the shopping center on Lake Street where Ulmer’s had been a tenant since 1977. Ulmer said he planned a wholesale redesign of the interior, expanding Ulmer’s and Chain Reaction Sports, another business he owned.

“Ulmer’s is going to put quite a bit more money into the place,” said former owner Dan Hennick. “It should be an asset for the community.”

— From the issue of Feb. 22, 2001

30 years ago

M. Francis Neville was sworn in as Homer’s first District Court judge since former Judge James Hornaday retired in June 1989. Chief Justice Jay Rabinowitz administered the oath of office. Moving to Homer had been a family dream for some years ever since Judge Neville’s husband, John Neville, did aurora borealis research at Ohlson Mountain in the 1960s.

She graduated from Arizona State Law School in 1976. The Nevilles moved to Homer from Anchorage, where she worked as an assistant attorney general specializing in oil and gas leasing, mining and land disposal issues. As a District Court judge, Neville handled misdemeanor, small claims and civil cases valued up to $35,000.

— From the issue of Feb. 21, 1991

50 years ago

A Homer man died after allegedly being shot by his wife on Feb. 18, 1971. Harold A. Stuhl, 48, died several hours after he was shot. Alaska State Troopers arrested and charged his wife, Patricia J. Stuhl, for first-degree murder.

June and “Speed” Thomack announced the third annual Snowmobile Clam Derby for Feb. 27 and 28. With a minus 4.1 foot low tide, tides were good for clamming. Snowmachine riders proceeded on a 10-mile trail and on the route had to dig 10 clams.

— From the issue of Feb. 18, 1971