23rd Kenai Peninsula Writers Contest: Poetry winners
Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021
After a seven-year hiatus, the Kenai Peninsula Writers Contest returns for its 23rd year. Coordinated by the Homer Council on the Arts, the contest was open to literary artists of all ages on the Kenai Peninsula. The judges were Kim Fine, De Patch, Lyn Mazlow, Melissa Cloud, Shellie Worsfold, Debi Poore, Mae Remme, Linda Martin, Ann Dixon, Justin Herrman, Nancy Lord, Mercedes Harness, Wendy Erd, Rich Chiappone and Tom Kizzia.
Winners received prizes by sponsors Tom Bodett & Co., Homer Bookstore, River City Books and the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. Winners represent communities throughout the borough, including Anchor Point, Homer, Ninilchik, Nikiski, Kasilof, Kenai, Soldotna and Tyonek.
The winning stories, including second- and third-place entries, are online at the Homer Council on the Arts website at www.homerart.org/wcwinners.
Poetry
First place, adult/open
Put a face on it
by Jon Crocker
62 toys in my daughter’s toy box.
42 have faces. Have smiles. She
picks one up, smiles back.
Shakes it. It jingles. She
talks to it
Are you my mama?
No answer. She
holds another.
Do you like me?
I don’t try to stop her: this
is how we learn to pray.
First place, grades 10-12
Absence of My Father
by Rian Ofstad
You’re like trying to see a ghost in a mirror.
All I end up seeing is the problems that you cause,
The pain that you created,
And your absence in my life.
You’re a ghost that’s always present.
I never fully get to see you or your intentions;
But you never let me forget that you’re there.
You’re always on my shoulder hovering around.
You think you have a say in my life. But
yet you never want to be a part of it.
You have become something I want,
Something I need but can never have.
You have haunted me, my entire life.
You’re the ghost I have always wanted,
You’re the ghost
And your name is Dad.
First place, grades 7-9
A Chickadee
by Eli Robinson
In a forest in fall, a chickadee calls
A call of preparation
In a forest in winter, a chickadee twitters
A twitter of contentment
In a forest in spring, a chickadee sings
A song of happiness
In a forest in summer, a chickadee hums
A hum of relaxation
First place, grades 4-6
Boat Kids
by Ruby Gervais
Out on deck
every set they’re ready
head on
gloves on
boots on
working steady
pickin’ fish
getting splashed
and it’s blowin west 20
they don’t care
cause they want their money
hold the flashlight
run for tools
run the hydros (sometimes)
tie it up
let it go
yee haw
grab the line
watch a nine year old
outwork grown men
they’ll show you how it’s done
and be in bed by 10
one kid on the corks
one kid on leads
they make it look easy
cause it is, they said!
sriracha on their carrots
legos out
work done
swimming every day at sunset in the sun.
First place, grades K-3
Fishing
by Wylder Johnson
Fast they swim
Intelligent fishermen nab
Big ones
Slimy
Hard to catch
Interesting to watch in shallow water
No bananas on the boat:
Bad luck!
Good to gobble!