Homer’s Best Bets

The Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Homer Spit Visitor Information Center July 1. The office, located near Ramp 4 on the Homer Spit, will be open Thursdays through Sundays, July 1-Sept. 5 to offer information about Homer to visitors. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News)

The Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Homer Spit Visitor Information Center July 1. The office, located near Ramp 4 on the Homer Spit, will be open Thursdays through Sundays, July 1-Sept. 5 to offer information about Homer to visitors. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News)

The weather may be scattered with some rain this weekend, but the sun should come out on Sunday, bringing fun outings and exploration for all. This Betster thinks they may try out some of the trails Homer has to offer and see a new part of the town usually missed when driving. The self-guided Peony tour down Pioneer Avenue seems like a wonderful way to celebrate summer returning to us, in this Betster’s opinion, so that’s where we’ll start. How will you reconnect with the beautiful area around Homer this weekend? Here are a few of Homer News’ best ideas:

BEST PERFECT PITCH BET: Want to see how well you can match pitch with Yale’s finest a cappella group? Head on down to the Boat House Pavilion on the Homer Spit at 1 p.m. today to listen to a free performance by The Whiffenpoof’s, Yale’s oldest and most celebrated musical group. The Whiffenpoofs will also host a workshop at 5 p.m. at the Homer Council on the Arts. Participants will hear additional works, learn more about the Whiffs and break into sections to learn selected arrangements from the group’s repertoire. The workshop costs $15 for HCOA members and $20 for general admission. Proof of vaccination or use of singing mask (provided if needed) required.

BEST PEONY BET: Celebrate the beautiful peonies of Homer beginning this Friday with a peony farm tour, art class, workshop or gallery hosted by the Homer Chamber of Commerce. The second annual Homer Peony Celebration has events for all through July 24, including the Pratt Museum & Park Ritz Garden Party and even a brewery tour. Want to purchase a bouquet of peonies for your loved ones? Visit the Homer Chamber of Commerce to purchase your peonies for $20 a bouquet in support of the Rotary Club and local growers. To see a full schedule of events, visit www.homeralaska.org/homer-peony-celebration/.

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY BET: Are you a photographer or videographer who loves to capture the beauty of the land around us? The Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting its annual Homer photo competition to offer cash prizes to the photographers with the best photos of Homer’s people, landscape and wildlife. While it may be drizzling this weekend, this Betster knows that to capture the heart of Homer, you can’t let a little rain keep you indoors. Get out this weekend and capture all Homer has to offer and enter your pictures at http://www.homerphotocontest.com/!