Raphie Orleck-Jetter sings a solo with the rest of the Yale University Whiffenpoofs backing him at a concert Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Boathouse Pavillion in Homer, Alaska. The group also did a workshop Thursday at the Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Morgan Baker, center, sings a solo with the rest of the Yale University Whiffenpoofs backing her at a concert Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Boathouse Pavillion in Homer, Alaska. The group also did a workshop Thursday at the Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

The Yale University Whiffenpoofs perform in a concert Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Boathouse Pavillion in Homer, Alaska. The group also did a workshop Thursday at the Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Up at Chez Betster in the hinterlands of Homer, it’s been cold dark 30 the best week — so chilly that the heater kicks in every morning. It’s summertime, Betster persons, when we’re supposed to retire those warming devices. If we get another summer like this, it might scare away Cheechakos looking for adventure. We wouldn’t want that.

Fortunately, it looks to be a stretch of sunshine. As the Betster writes this, by gosh and golly the clouds have run away. We might be getting a real summer, if only for a few weeks. That’s plenty of time for the peonies to bloom and to get out and enjoy these best bets:

BEST BLOOMS AND BREWS BET: Want to enjoy a beautiful bouquet of peonies while also drinking hearty brews? The Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op and Homer Brewing Company are hosting the Blooms & Brew tour from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16. Participants will meet at the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op on Lakeshore Drive, trolley out to one of the Co-op peony farms for a tour and bouquet class and return to Homer Brewing Company to enjoy food and drinks. Contact the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op at 907-299-6964 to sign up today!

BEST BUNNELL BACK PORCH AND BRICK PIZZA BET: The Bunnell Street Arts Center is hosting a concert and Brick Mouse Pizza party with Wild Shore New Music and CORVUS at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Like the raven after whom they were named, Corvus brings creativity, skill, wit and magic to the stage. As the resident New Music Ensemble of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, Corvus is a dynamic chamber ensemble of world-class musicians from across the country. Each member of Corvus brings their distinct personality and musical history to their concert programs — from classical and pop to jazz, free improvisation, and folk music from across the globe. Tickets are sliding scale; pay what you can. Visit www.bunnellarts.org/wildshore-new-music-as-corvus/ for more information.

BEST PEONIES BET: After such a difficult year and a half of the pandemic, this Betster knows how important it is to say thanks and spread joy to those around them. Fortunately, the Rotary Club of Homer-Kachemak Bay is partnering with the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op to sell peony bouquets that will brighten up your or your loved one’s homes. The bouquets are on sale for $20 beginning 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31 at the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. Additionally, the proceeds go to sponsor the local growers and the rotary club, which will in turn use the funds to help better the community.