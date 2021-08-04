20 years ago

Parents raised concerns about requirements that children get vaccinated for school. One parent said she decided the risk of disease was greater than the risk of vaccinations. Another parent said he had a problem “with all these synthetic chemicals the government is dumping on us in the name of our children.”

“Personally, I think parents are guilty of neglect if they don’t get kids vaccinated,” said South Peninsula Hospital Administrator Charlie Franz.

— From the issue of Aug. 9, 2001

30 years ago

AIDS had not yet appeared in Homer, but local healthcare officials said people shouldn’t assume they’re safe from Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported four Kenai residents and one Seward resident had full-blown AIDS infections. The state then did not report people who tested positive for AIDS and did not have symptoms.

— From the issue of Aug. 8, 1991

50 years ago

The forecast for the rest of the Cook Inlet commercial fishing season looked dim. Test fisheries to determine escapements have been poor, with one catch at 96,000 salmon compared to 352,000 in 1970.

— From the issue of Aug. 5, 1971