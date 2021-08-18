20 years ago

South Peninsula Hospital installed six new automatic emergency defibrillators, or AEDs, and within weeks an incident in physical therapy showed their usefulness. A man collapsed and staff trained in using AEDs put it to use. .

— From the issue of Aug. 23, 2001

30 years ago

A Homer jury convicted a man of theft even though the witness who told police about the theft testified he couldn’t remember talking to Homer Police Sgt. Andy Klamser or seeing stolen property. Prosecutors impeached the witness as unavailable, and thus were able to get Klamser to testify what the witness originally told him.

“He was unavailable because he couldn’t remember,” the prosecutor said of the witness.

— From the issue of Aug. 22, 1991

50 years ago

The Homer News profiled four Ninilchik Fair Queen contestants. Competing were Betty Jean Banta, 16, of Ninilchik; Vonnie Rucker, 16, of Anchor Point; Dianne Hendrix, 16, of Homer, and Debra Ann Bock, 16, of Ninilchik.

— From the issue of Aug. 5, 1971