20 years ago

Homer saw a production of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues,” the off-Broadway hit show. Director Kammi Matson found her cast after putting out a Bushline on KBBI radio — but only after the person taking the message had to check and see if the radio could use the word “vagina” on the air. They could. The Homer version was performed at the Art Barn, with all shows selling out.

— From the issue of Aug. 30, 2001

30 years ago

The city of Homer dedicated its new sewage treatment plant. The city paid $6.8 million of the $11.2 million cost. The deep-shaft system treated city sewage so it wouldn’t pollute Kachemak Bay.

“It feels good to know our beloved bowel movements are being taken care of in such an enlightened and intelligent way,” said Brother Asaiah Bates. “It turned me on.”

Kachemak City Mayor Phil Morris presented Homer Public Works Director Hugh Bevan with a pink flamingo aqua thrust toilet plunger — just in case, Morris said, anything went wrong with the system.

— From the issue of Aug. 29, 1991

50 years ago

Road crews finished paving the Homer Spit Road. “But please observe the signs posted by the highway department regarding the speed limit on the road to the Spit,” the Homer News reported. “It is a great temptation to break this rule as one is generally in a hurry to get to their destination.”

— From the issue of Aug. 26, 1971