20 years ago

Plans for the Marine Center progressed, with the design at the 65% stage. The design for the new home of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge and the Kachemak Bay Research Reserve included a visitor center, an auditorium, educational facilities and a classroom laboratory. Construction changes included going to poured concrete over a steel frame structure.

— From the issue of Sept. 6, 2001

30 years ago

The Homer Planning Commission looked at a plan to allow a long-time car dealership to re-open a car lot on Main Street by rezoning the lot. Guy Rosi lost grandfather rights to sell cars under a zoning change and when he quit selling Jeeps.

— From the issue of Sept. 5, 1991

50 years ago

Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, visited Homer for two hours of conversation in the Homer Museum basement.

— From the issue of Sept. 2, 1971