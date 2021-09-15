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Years Ago

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The masthead for the Homer Weekly News.

20 years ago

Sea lions at the Homer Harbor got more aggressive. One bull leapt out of the water and knocked down a 53-year-old Eagle River woman visiting with her grandchildren.

— From the issue of Sept. 20, 2001

30 years ago

A group of Soviet citizens, Russian American 250, donated a bronze bell cast in Moscow to the Russian Old Believer community in Nikolaevsk. The Soviet group formed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Vitus Bering’s voyage from Siberia to Alaska.

— From the issue of Sept. 19, 1991

50 years ago

The Homer Museum reported a busy summer season, with a record 12,978 visitors from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It was the fourth season the museum had a full-day, seven-days-a-week schedule. The museum was operated by the Homer Society of Natural History.

— From the issue of Sept. 16, 1971

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