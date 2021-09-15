20 years ago

Sea lions at the Homer Harbor got more aggressive. One bull leapt out of the water and knocked down a 53-year-old Eagle River woman visiting with her grandchildren.

— From the issue of Sept. 20, 2001

30 years ago

A group of Soviet citizens, Russian American 250, donated a bronze bell cast in Moscow to the Russian Old Believer community in Nikolaevsk. The Soviet group formed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Vitus Bering’s voyage from Siberia to Alaska.

— From the issue of Sept. 19, 1991

50 years ago

The Homer Museum reported a busy summer season, with a record 12,978 visitors from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It was the fourth season the museum had a full-day, seven-days-a-week schedule. The museum was operated by the Homer Society of Natural History.

— From the issue of Sept. 16, 1971