20 years ago

Homer music teacher Renda Horn made her letter of resignation public out of frustration with having additional duties added as school budgets tightened. She said she felt like a rubber band that had been stretched too far.

“We are asked to do more and more with less and less,” she said.

— From the issue of Sept. 27, 2001

30 years ago

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received 18 applications for oyster, mussel and scallop farms in Kachemak Bay. Five permits were issued from 11 applications the year before.

— From the issue of Sept. 26, 1991

50 years ago

The Homer Concert Association announced there would be five concerts in Homer over the next season. The Alaska Council on the Arts stepped in to provide four regular concerts and a bonus concert. Performances included several classical music concerts and a one by the Bill Perkins Quintet, a jazz group.

— From the issue of Sept. 23, 1971