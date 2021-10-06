20 years ago

Some people criticized the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education’s of at-large representation after one incumbent lost re-election and another incumbent narrowly won. Representation on the borough assembly is by district, and some said the board should follow the same system.

— From the issue of Oct. 11, 2001

30 years ago

Eric Sloth’s Christian radio show on KBBI radio drew complaints from some listeners. Soon after the show went on the air, about 15 people called to complain. However, several listeners joined KBBI because of the show. Program director Kathy Steberl said she and the KBBI staff were firmly behind the show. Board member Kevin Wyatt came by the station and talked to some critics. He said he was shocked at the criticism.

“These are supposedly hipsters and they’re as close minded as anyone else,” Wyatt said.

— From the issue of Oct. 10 , 1991

50 years ago

The issue of Oct. 7, 1971 is missing from the Homer News archives.