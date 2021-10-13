20 years ago

An outbreak of viral meningitis traced to a summer camp in Prince William Sound affected people in Homer, Nanwalek and Port Graham. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 31 cases statewide. Dr. Bill Bell at Homer Medical Center said the strain was mostly like a bad flu, with symptoms including headaches, nausea, fever and chills. Viral meningitis is not as severe as bacteria meningitis.

— From the issue of Oct. 18, 2001

30 years ago

A dispute over a Chevy pickup truck repair bill led to a high-speed chase from the end of the Homer Spit to Diamond Ridge. A man upset with repair work on his truck canceled payment on the check. When the auto mechanics spotted the Chevy truck at Land’s End Resort, they tried to seize the truck with their tow truck. The Chevy’s owner sped away, at one point being run off the road by the mechanics. The chase stopped at his house on Diamond Ridge. Police charged the tow truck driver and his son with reckless endangerment.

— From the issue of Oct. 17 , 1991

50 years ago

The issue of Oct. 14, 1971, is missing from the Homer News archives.