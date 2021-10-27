20 years ago

The Homer City Council approved annexing less than the 25.6 square miles first sought. The Local Boundary Commission recommended adding 3.3 square miles, but the council approved a proposal adding about 4 square miles. City Manager Ron Drathman said the LBC likes cities to annex smaller areas.

“We were trying to look 20 years down the line and they only want to look 10,” he said.

— From the issue of Nov. 1, 2001

30 years ago

McNeil Canyon Elementary School changed the name of its annual Halloween festival to a “fall carnival” in response to concerns by some Christian parents that Halloween, or All Hallows Eve, dabbles in Satanism. One minister said Halloween promotes a pagan holiday. Faith Baptist Church offered a fall festival alternative to Halloween where children get candy and dress up as Biblical characters.

“The problem is that all Bible characters look the same — robes and long beards,” said Rev. Greg Pierce.

— From the issue of Oct. 31 , 1991

50 years ago

The Oct. 28, 1971, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.