20 years ago

Snowmachiners won a trail access case when a Superior Court judge ruled they had the right to cross a landowner’s property based on historic use. The judge said snowmachiners can access a narrow seismic trail that runs from McNeil Canyon Elementary School to the Caribou Hills — but only that trail. The landowner said snowmachiners stray outside the corridor. If they do that, that would be trespassing, the judge also said.

— From the issue of Nov. 8, 2001

30 years ago

Homer Police cracked a case where snipers with high-powered BB guns shot at cars on the Homer Bypass. Police got reports of 19 shootings that caused $8,000 in damages, breaking windows in cars and endangering drivers. Police broke the case when they got a tip about several suspects. One suspect admitted he shot at cars when he was drunk and said he has a drinking problem.

— From the issue of Nov. 7 , 1991

50 years ago

The Oct. 28, 1971, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.