20 years ago

In response to vandalism of playgrounds, restrooms and, most recently, a Leo Vait sculpture, the Pratt Museum held a community conversation on how to stop vandalism. Homer Police Officer Lary Kuhns suggested a curfew. Daisy Lee Bitter and others said youth vandalism should be addressed at the family level.

Several related their own childhood adventures. Brad Hughes told about stealing apples, eating them and then hanging the cores from the trees.

“Adults ran my life, so at night I did something they didn’t want me to do,” he said.

— From the issue of Nov. 15, 2001

30 years ago

An English Bay (now Nanwalek) community leader, Bobby Kvasnikoff, went public with his infection of Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV. Diagnosed in the spring of 1990, Kvasnikoff said he wanted to speak openly about having HIV to promote awareness of HIV and the disease it causes, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or AIDS.

— From the issue of Nov. 14 , 1991

50 years ago

The Nov. 11, 1971, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.