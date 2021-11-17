20 years ago

A handheld computer called the Palm became popular among Kenai Peninsula Borough school administrators. About 75% of officials were estimated to have adapted the technology, called Personal Data Assistants or PDAs, because of their convenience. The Palms allowed staff to carry information like school schedules, grades and district policies with them.

“They are time-saving devices,” said Skyview High School Principal John Pothast. “We live in a world where we are all trying to do more and more in fewer hours.”

— From the issue of Nov. 22, 2001

30 years ago

The M/V Glacier returned to Homer after a 19-day voyage to Little Diomede Island. Captained by Alfred Huff, the Homer-based Glacier had gone to the remote island to deliver a new generator after the island’s power plant burned. The landing craft fought 20-foot seas to get to Little Diomede, reaching the island just ahead of the advancing ice pack. The island had been running off the school’s generator.

“They were allowed just one light bulb per house,” said the Glacier’s cook, Jerry Risinger.

— From the issue of Nov. 21, 1991

50 years ago

The Nov. 18, 1971, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.