20 years ago

An off-duty emergency medical technician and firefighter working out at the Bay Club jumped into action when a man suffered cardiac arrest on the racquetball court. Elaine Grabowski, who worked then for the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, got some help from two other people trained as EMTs, Roger MacCampbell and Mike Rommel. The three quickly started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on Steve “Tiny” Nolan.

Grabowski credited “the choreography of the EMS system” with saving Nolan’s life.

“People witnessed him go down, they called 911 and we got CPR going early,” she said. “It was really a team effort and a whole chain of events.”

— From the issue of Dec. 13, 2001

30 years ago

A limited entry plan that would give halibut and cod fisherman shares in annual catch quotas ran into opposition. The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council narrowly approved the individual transferable quota, or ITQ, plan. Council member Clem Tillion said he wasn’t swayed by the controversy around ITQs.

“I’m pretty thick skinned, but it cost me a couple of votes,” he said.

Several cities or organizations sent letters opposing ITQs or asking the North Council to delay its support. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, also sent a letter opposing ITQs. Tillion said Stevens would probably leave the ITQ plans alone.

— From the issue of Dec. 12, 1991

50 years ago

The Dec. 2, 1971, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.