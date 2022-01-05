20 years ago

A program by Homer Electric Association to remove dead spruce trees from powerline right-of-ways helped keep a December power outage from being worse, HEA spokesperson Joe Gallagher said. Since 2000, HEA spent $1.5 million in tree removal efforts, targeting spruce trees killed by the spruce bark beetle outbreak of the 1990s. About $1 million of that came from federal funding passed through the Kenai Peninsula Borough. An estimated 30,000 dead trees had to be removed.

— From the issue of Jan. 11, 2002

30 years ago

Jennifer Ramberg, 11, credited her friend, June Parker, 10, with saving her life when she fell into a 5-foot deep hole in the snow that collapsed under her while the girls had been sledding on Diamond Ridge. June sat down next to her friend, extended her hand, and when the trapped girl grabbed hold, pulled her up to safety.

Jennifer’s father, Sigurd Ramberg, said he thought snow-covered alder bushes created a hole that appeared stable until his daughter stepped through it. He had a feeling something wasn’t right and put on his coat to go check on the girls when he met them at the door. He said June was a hero.

“She kept her cool, and afterwards, acted like it was no big deal,” Ramberg said.

Jennifer credited June with saving her, but said she thought other forces were at work.

“It was my guardian angel,” she said.

— From the issue of Jan. 9, 1992

50 years ago

The Jan. 6. 1972, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.