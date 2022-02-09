20 years ago

As it nears the end of its 60 years of use as a buoy tender, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sedge got a visit from some potential new owners: representatives of the Nigerian Navy. The Sedge was scheduled to be decommissioned in the fall of 2002, and under an agreement being finalized between the Coast Guard and the Nigerian Navy, the buoy tender would continue working as a training vessel in Africa. Nigeria would get the Sedge for free, but have to pay renovation and other costs. Giving ships to other countries fosters international cooperation and also saves the U.S. the costs of salvaging ships, said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Lyon, international program manager.

Nigerian Navy Adm. Razaq Adesokan went out on the Sedge to evaluate it.

“I’m highly impressed with the maneuverability of the ship,” he said.

— From the issue of Feb. 14, 2002

30 years ago

A standing-room-only crowd packed a meeting room at Land’s End Resort for commissioning ceremonies of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Roanoke Island. The 110-foot Island Class cutter was assigned to Homer with a mission of search and rescue and fisheries enforcement, with Lt. j.g. Robert Whitehouse in command. Attending the ceremony were U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, Homer Mayor Harry Gregoire, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Arena Vice Adm. A Bruce Beran, District 17 Commander Rear Adm. David E. Ciancaglini, and members of the Homer City Council. Roanoke Island was opened to the public for tours.

— From the issue of Feb. 13, 1992

50 years ago

The Feb. 10, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.