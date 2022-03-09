20 years ago

The Homer Hockey Association closed a deal to eventually purchase a 4-acre parcel from Homer Electric Association on Lake Street where they could build a new indoor ice rink. The next step was to secure funding to build the rink. Outside of the hockey season, the multi-use facility could be used for conventions, dances and indoor soccer games. Initially, the association planned to build an enclosure, refrigeration system for the rink and locker rooms at a cost of about $1.5 million.

“We are absolutely elated,” said HHA President Wes Bucher. “Everybody’s worked so hard for so many years to get this done.”

HEA got the land after it settled a lawsuit in 2000 stemming from leaking fuel tanks at its Lake Street facility. HEA did remediation on the land, and one test well showed lingering contamination on the land.

— From the issue of March 14, 2002

30 years ago

For the first time, Homer’s teleconference center opened full time during the legislative season and was renamed a Legislative Information Office. Operated by Charlene Ditton, the LIO links by computer the Homer office with Juneau and the Legislative Affairs Office in Soldotna. Within minutes, citizens can get copies of any law on the books or being considered by legislators. People also can testify at the office for statewide teleconferences or send 50-word public opinion messages to legislators.

— From the issue of March 12, 1992

50 years ago

The March 10, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.