It takes a cosmic village Kachemak Nordic Ski Club volunteers Roy Wilson, left, and Carl Brinkerhoff, right, keep a snow bridge over Diamond Ridge Road in shape for skiers competing in the Kachemak Marathon race on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

The Russians have a marvelous word for what we here in Alaska call “break up”: rasputitsa. Loosely translated, the word means “that time of year when our glorious tanks get stuck in mud and Ukrainian soldiers pick them off with Javelin anti-tank missiles.” OK, just kidding. Rasputitsa means “quagmire season.”

We citizens of the far north share many things in common: long, dark winters, erratic seasons and times when our roads turn to slosh the consistency of chocolate pudding. Alas, the mud won’t taste like pudding. We’re also hardy and tough. If the poor Russian conscripts fighting in Ukraine think they’re having troubles, they should try going up against Finns. Oh wait — they did that.

Break-up tries our souls and also our tires, rims and shocks. Potholes the brave workers of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities repaired two days ago come back bigger and meaner. They do make it easier for cops to bust drunk drivers, though. If you’re not swerving and weaving in the road trying to avoid the West Hill Road minefield, you must be blotto.

So buckle up, kiddos. Pray for peace and keep it between the ditches. We’ll get through this, and to ease the pain, perhaps seek a little distraction, perhaps with these best bets:

BEST WRITE-ON BET: You read the winners of the 24th annual Kenai Peninsula Writers Contest — now hear some of them share their stories. A live reading is at 6 p.m. today at the Homer Council on the Arts. Seating will begin at 5:45, so come early to reserve your spot and check out the gallery exhibit. This is a free event; capacity will be limited to 35 attendees. Masks are required.

BEST MAKE IT SO BET: How can we drawdown the amount of carbon in the atmosphere? What are some practical solutions that can be done locally? The Homer Drawdown 2.0 group has been exploring ideas. At 6 p.m. today they continue their discussion in an online format. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3626226647603818/?ref=newsfeed to sign up and participate. The solution on the table: Build Up Homer, a proposal to launch a volunteer-run salvage building materials site and store in Homer.

BEST MIGHTY SKATES BET: If you see a lot of new faces around town, say hello and welcome. They’re probably the more than 200 youth hockey players and their families down for the big tournament at the Kevin Bell Ice Arena. The action runs Friday through Monday, with 15 teams playing 31 games. Give them a big welcome.

BEST LEARN ABOUT IT BET: The loss of Congressman Don Young and a special election to fill his seat means we’re going to be voting earlier than planned this year — June. This will be the first chance to vote in Alaska’s new ranked-choice election system, with the first vote to choose the top-four candidates. A second election follows where we rank our top choices. How does that work? Check in with a Zoom meeting from 5-16 p.m. Wednesday when Jason Grenn of the Coalition for a Healthy Democracy covers the nuts and bolts of ranked-choice voting. See Town Crier for the Zoom link.

BEST MORE VOTING BET: Want to talk more about voting and elections? Joing a community conversation with Kenai Peninsula Votes and the Homer Public Library for their “Let’s Talk About VOTING” Zoom meeeting from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Share different views on voting and elections and — here’s a thought — listen to each other. The Zoom link is also in Town Crier.