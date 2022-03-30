20 years ago

The Kachemak Bay Emergency Service Area took a step closer to establishing its first fire station at McNeil Canyon when the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved reclassifying a 4.3-acre lot there for government use. The move opened the way to build the first of four planned stations in the service area.

KESA Board member Mary Griswold said the location made logical sense because it’s near McNeil Canyon Elementary School, a building without fire sprinklers, and having a fire station nearby would benefit it. The site also was at the top of a rise that would be a downhill run in both directions on East End Road.

— From the issue of March 28, 2002

30 years ago

The Homer Advisory Planning Commission unanimously voted not to forward to the Homer City Council a proposal to allow impound yards as a conditional use in the Central Business District. If passed by the council, that would have allowed an impound yard on Heath Street to become legal. The yard operated by Bay Muffler had been out of compliance since 1983. An impound yard on Kachemak Drive was legal, commissioners noted.

“The blatant violation of zoning laws at Bay Muffler is outrageous, and I think city complicity in this is reprehensible,” Frank Griswold, a neighbor in the area, told the commission.

The city had held off enforcement until after the planning commission voted. Following the vote, City Planner Eileen Bechtol said she would be sending Bay Muffler a notice of violation.

— From the issue of April 2, 1992

50 years ago

The March 31, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.