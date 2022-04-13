20 years ago

A city of Homer plan to build a seawall along Ocean Drive Loop to keep the bluff from eroding further got put on hold by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps said the city’s application had been withdrawn and evaluation suspended. Homer Public Works Director Carey Meyer said the city asked the Corps to “stop the clock” on the permitting and public comments until any concerns are clarified. Meyer said when the city started the process they had heard no permits would be required because the project was above the mean high-tide line.

Agencies involved were to hold a scoping meeting to discuss the plan and if any special conditions needed to be added. Plans called for building about 2,000 feet of fiberglass composite sheet pile along the face of the eroding bluff.

— From the issue of April 11, 2002

30 years ago

Alaska State Troopers raided a home known as “the Cannabis Castle” on East End Road and seize 600 adult marijuana plants, 300 starter plants, lights, a computer and other items. Homeowner Steve Chandler shaped and painted polyurethane foam to make his house look like a castle. Chandler admitted two towers in his castle were devoted to cultivating cannabis, but he said he didn’t do anything wrong.

“Unfortunately, the majority of Americans, the Legislature and the U.S. government don’t agree with him, and that’s why it’s a crime,” said Trooper Lary Kuhns.

Troopers said they caught Chandler after a package containing pot and bearing his return address was intercepted in Washington state. Kuhns said the package had such a strong odor postal workers had to set it aside in a corner.

— From the issue of April 16, 1992

50 years ago

The April 14, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.