Members of the Homer Mariner baseball team wash cars for a fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wells Fargo in Homer, Alaska. The Mariners play Friday vs. Redington High School in Wasila and Saturday vs. Barlett and Service in Anchorage. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Members of the Homer Mariner baseball team wash cars for a fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Wells Fargo in Homer, Alaska. The Mariners play Friday vs. Redington High School in Wasila and Saturday vs. Barlett and Service in Anchorage. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

It takes nerves of steel to attempt the near-impossible during break-up: get your car washed (see above). Nonetheless, now that they have their studded tires off, the streets have been cleaned, and many a pothole patched, fearless Alaskans have been spiffing up their vehicles.

The Betster hasn’t yet dared this, but the Betster lives in an area where 2-feet of snow still covers most anything and the driveway looks like a Russian tank convoy drove through it on its way to being liberated by Ukranian farmers. Also, the Betster drives a vintage Subaru, and with vehicles of such antiquity, one doesn’t scrub too much lest the layers of mud holding everything together come undone.

But hey, props to those who dare get their cars cleaned. We need this kind of optimism in these rough times. Seasoned Alaskans know that a clean car will last only as long as the next road construction project. That would be this week. A clean car is like buying new XtraTufs or rain bibs. One trip fishing and they will be blessed in the sweet odor of fish slime. A clean car is like a trip to Miss Poodle’s House of Curls. That bouffant ‘do will last no longer than church on Sunday, no matter how much Aqua Net you spray on it.

So look at the world with a smile, stay calm and carry on, because spring really does seem to be coming, and there’s more and more to do, like these best bets:

BEST READ AND GREEN BET: In another rite of spring, it’s the Friends of the Homer Public Library’s annual Spring Book and Plant Sale form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the library. The Friends offer hundreds of gently used books in a wide variety of genres and donated plants for sale. Heading out fishing? Taking that long road trip? Going camping for a week? Load up on the ever-practical printed book. You don’t need any plugs, batteries or ear buds to enjoy a fine novel. Heck, they’re even solar powered. Sales support youth programing and community events at the library.

BEST SOUNDS FISHY BET: It’s a bit of a secret, but every year dozens of biology students visit Homer from across the country for the Semester by the Bay program at Kachemak Bay Campus. Where else can you pick up dead sea otters or seal on the beach and study them? Where else can you take a pile of bones and turn it into an amazing natural sculpture?

Today from 1-5 p.m., Semester by the Bay students present “Projects in the Community” at the Kachemak Bay Campus Learn about the amazing projects the interns have created and maintained with our community partners. With their professor, Dr. Debbie Tobin, the students present their e-portfolios documenting their internships with the City of Homer, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies. Learn about groundfish harvest, sea otter response, and environmental monitoring and see what the City’s Water Wizard and Climate Action Champion have been up to. This event takes place in Pioneer Hall and is free and open to the public.

BEST REBIRTH BET: Old computers don’t die. They’re just recycled into amazing new machines when responsible users take the archaic models to recycling events. Cook Inletkeeper holds its annual Electronics Recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Spenard Builders Supply. Plan to stop by to recycle any obsolete or malfunctioning computers, communications equipment, or other electronic devices. For a full list of accepted electronics, go to https://inletkeeper.org/recycling/. If you are a business or organization with more than a few items, please call or email them ahead of the event to pre-schedule a drop-off time. This will help prepare for your haul. Per the pricing of the recycler, $15 will be charged for each TV and monitor dropped off. All other electronics are free; however, donations are appreciated. Individuals and households do not need to pre-schedule a drop-off time. To pre-schedule a drop-off time or learn more about the event, please contact Satchel Pondolfino at recycle@inletkeeper.org or 907-235-4068, ext. 26.

BEST GET WALKING BET: Registration is now open for the Homer Steps Up! 2022 free community wide steps challenge that runs from May 1–28. Anyone residing in the southern Kenai Peninsula is eligible to participate and enter for a chance to win great prizes. Online registration is now open, and a special signup event is Saturday, April 30, at the Homer Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.