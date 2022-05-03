Rhubarb has begun to grow on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on Diamond Ridge near Homer, Alaska. At about elevation 1,200 feet, from 6 inches to a foot of snow remains on the ground, proof of the hardiness of the treasured Alaska plant.

Rhubarb has begun to grow on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on Diamond Ridge near Homer, Alaska. At about elevation 1,200 feet, from 6 inches to a foot of snow remains on the ground, proof of the hardiness of the treasured Alaska plant. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Spring sure has been slow coming to town, but now the Betster feels safe in saying that, yeah, it might be here. YMMV, of course, particularly if you reside in Betsterville where if you want to take a late-season ski, get up early and try your luck. We have about a foot, still — not that the Betster is complaining.

Another sure sign of spring might be that the poor overworked mechanics changing tires have begun to get caught up. Either that or the rest of the Homerites have embraced their inner scofflaw and will just ride their studs until things really settle down. For awhile there getting your tires changed was like buying shoes during the glory days of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics. If you weren’t in line a half hour before opening time, good luck.

The road crews have been doing their best to fill in the pot holes, bless ‘em. Pot holes around here cave in faster than a Russian T-71 tank on the road to Kyiv being blessed by Saint Javelin. There’s not much that can be done about the washboard bumps until the ground settles down. Anyway, it’s too late for the Betstermobile’s muffler, which finally fell off last weekend.

But there are good signs of springs, like arriving shorebirds, flowers blooming, days getting longer and warmer, and shops reopening. This weekend marks our trial run for summer, the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival. A lot of Homer Spit businesses will open up and some downtown businesses go to extended hours. Art has just exploded, with First Friday openings all over the place.

So put away that winter jacket, get out the Aloha shirts and embrace spring, perhaps with these best bets:

BEST RACIN’ BET: The Race to Alaska can be epic when boats of all kinds compete to be the first to arrive in Ketchikan out of the start in Port Townsend, Washington (i.e., “Homer of the South”). See what madness ensues in “Race to Alaska,” a film showing at 6 p.m. today at the Homer Theatre and sponsored by the theatre and the Homer Yacht Club. For more information, visit www.R2AK.com

BEST SO LONG BET: An epic snow year winds down at noon Sunday for the closing day of the Homer Rope Tow on Ohlson Mountain Road. Come help the rope tow close up for the season. The ski hill is still covered with snow except for a couple of spots at the crest of the hill. After a few runs, help out putting things away. Closing tasks will be assigned, so a prompt arrival is recommended. Latecomers will be enlisted to help stack the rope.

BEST VERY SPECIAL BET: Now that the special primary election ballots have appeared in the mail, Alaskans statewide are shaking their heads trying to figure out how to vote. Hint: You have to pick one of the 48. From Santa Claus to Sarah Palin, it’s a spirited ballot. You’ll have to make up your own mind, but if you need help navigating our first ever election under the open primary-ranked choice system, tune in 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, for Community Engagements.

The series of Zoom events sponsored by Kenai Peninsula Votes and the Homer Public Library combines voter education and conversation. Melissa Jacobsen, Homer City Hall Elections Clerk, will speak about the Special Primary Election. To register for this event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckf-6sqjkrHNUdYg-4DZDGDaoNSKIE6xIX or to the Homer Public Library’s main webpage or Kenai Peninsula Votes Facebook page where there is a link to register

BEST YO MAMA BET: Needing a gift for Mom this Mother’s Day? The Senior Center in Anchor Point is having a Mothers Day Shopping Event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ten Local artists and vendors will be set up inside and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. The Senior Center is located at 72750 Milo Fritz Ave.