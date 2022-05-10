Arts briefs

Members of Breezy Berryman’s dance troupe make an appearance for the Homer Brewing Company’s bird calling contest during the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Homer, Alaska. The troupe performed “The Ballet of the Birds” earlier that day and later that evening at the Land’s End Quarterdeck. From left to right are Christina Platter, Ireland Styvar, Reilly-Sue Baker and Natalia Sherwood. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Bed of Roses performs Friday

Experimental jazz and rock group Bed of Roses performs at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the Homer Council on the Arts gallery. Admission is by donation at the door.

Bed of Roses is an experimental jazz/rock quintet that doesn’t hold itself to the above mentioned genre. These local boys play only original music and have put in the work to have a defined yet eclectic sound. A passion for perfection, a love for their labor, shine through their music.

Masks are required. Homer Kombucha on Tap will be available for purchase thanks to Home Run Oil.

Homer Pottery Tour is this weekend

The Homer Pottery Tour is back and fully in-person this year, on the second weekend of May. The Pottery Tour is a unique window into working artists’ personal studio spaces and creative processes. Homer potters open their studios to the public for the weekend and invite visitors to see, learn, shop, ask questions, visit,and deepen their understanding of each artist on the tour. This self-guided tour includes seven studio locations in Homer which will be hosting guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Participating potters and locations include:

• Jeff Szarzi, 34750 Greentree Circle

• Paul Dungan and Tara Schmidt , 57725 Icy Bay Drive

• Lisa Wood, 39140 Harbinson Lane

• Cynthia Morelli and Jenny Chamberlain, Back Porch Gallery, 60159 Lookout Ridge Ave.

• Maygen Lotscher, MJ Earthworks, 4665 Emerald Road

• Ahna Iredale, Rare Bird Pottery, 2015 Bay Ridge Road

• Marie Herdegen, 2300 Sprucewood Drive

Motivity Dance Collective performs

Following the performance of her youth dance troupe last weekend, choreographer Breezy Berryman returns with her adult troupe, Motivity Dance Collective, with shows at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kachemak Shellfish Grower’s outside deck.

Concert on the Lawn returns this summer

KBBI Public Radio will bring back its popular summer event, Concert on the Lawn, on Saturday, June 25, in the back yard of the Down East Saloon on East End Road just across the paddock from its 890 AM antenna. The musician line up will be announced soon. KBBI still seeks food and craft vendors as well as volunteers. For more information visit KBBI.org.