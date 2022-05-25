20 years ago

With its experience operating health fairs, the Homer-Kachemak Bay Rotary Club received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Agency for International Development to help communities in the Russian Far East set up similar programs. Alaska and Russian Rotarians had been doing cultural exchanges for years. Rotarians Will Files, Steve Yoshida and Dr. Charles Masur, a public health doctor from Alberta, had already visited Yelizovo in the Russian Far East. Several Russians attended a Rotary district convention in Juneau and in 2000 seven Russians visited the Homer Health Fair.

According to Rotary data then, the life expectancy of the average Russian man was 13 years less than for Americans. About 40% of men who died of causes other than cancer died drunk. The rate of sexually transmitted diseases also had increased in the 2000s.

— From the issue of May 23, 2002

30 years ago

Homer police detained a 13-year-old boy at Homer Junior High after another student reported seeing a handgun in the boy’s book bag. The student reported the incident to his parents, who then told school officials. The officials contacted police. The boy admitted to stealing the gun from his father, and said he took it because sometimes he hitchhiked home and needed it for protection. He led police to the gun at Karen Hornaday Park, where he had stashed it.

Police said the boy did not brandish the gun and parents should not panic over the safety of their children. The boy was turned over to juvenile corrections officials.

“There is nothing to indicate that this kid was dangerous,” said Homer Police Sgt. Andy Klamser. “… There was no indication the juvenile intended to threaten or shoot anyone.”

— From the issue of May 28, 1992

50 years ago

The issue of May 25, 1972, is missing from the Homer News archives.