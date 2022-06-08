20 years ago

Homer received $2 million in capital funding from the state. Most of that — about $1.6 million — was allocated for a new water tank to expand the city’s water capability. The city also got $200,000 for the End of the Road Park, a longtime dream of the city and state. The project was to pave a gravel lot at the end of the Homer Spit Road and turn it into a cul-de-sac with a viewing platform.

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department also got $150,000 for three dozen air packs — self-contained breathing apparatus to protect firefighters from smoke.

— From the issue of June 6, 2002

30 years ago

Volunteers planted numerous Sitka spruce trees about the size of Christmas trees on a lot on the Kachemak Bay Side of the Homer Bypass across from Eagle Quality Center — now known as Safeway.

Ginger Tornes organized the project under the auspices of the national Global Releaf program, part of the American Forestry Association. The Alaska Division of Forestry awarded funding from the U.S. Forest Service for the tree planting effort.

— From the issue of June 11, 1992

50 years ago

The June 8, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.