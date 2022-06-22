20 years ago

A runaway car struck a woman at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon, scattered a half dozen anglers and rolled into the fishing hole. The woman, a tourist from Oregon, tried to get out of the path of the car, but didn’t quite make it.

“Luckily, she bounced off the hood,” said her friend.

The car got away when the driver closed the back of his Ford Escort station wagon and it started to roll. Homer Volunteer Fire Department medics took the woman to South Peninsula Hospital, where she was treated and later released.

— From the issue of June 27, 2002

30 years ago

A rash of thefts hit Homer. Items stolen ranged from a $20 shovel to a $1,735 outboard motor. Someone also stole the “Welcome to Homer” sign, the second time the $1,500 sign had been nabbed. The thefts kept going over the weekend, and included six king salmon, fishing rods and a wallet with $500 cash.

The “Welcome to Homer” sign had been stolen a few years ago, but turned up at the Watson Lake, Canada, sign forest, and then reappeared under mysterious circumstances in Homer.

— From the issue of July 2, 1992

50 years ago

The congregations of the Homer United Methodist Church — which includes the parishes of Homer, Ninilchik and Seldovia — welcomed its new pastor, Rev. Keith Wise, and his family to Homer. The Wise family arrived in Homer after driving from Clarksboro, New Jersey, to Seattle, and then flying to Homer. Wise graduated from Lebanon Valley College at Annville, Pennsylvania, and United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio. He previously served at parishes in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Joining Wise were his wife, Patricia, and their children, Kathleen, Michael, Matthew and Kristin.

— From the issue of June 29, 1972