20 years ago

Pete Roberts, an anti-annexation activist challenging Rep. Drew Scalzi for re-election to the House District 35 seat, dropped out and threw his support to another candidate in the Republican Party primary, commercial fisherman Paul Seaton. Roberts said Seaton held the same positions as he did.

“There’s no sense Paul and I splitting the vote,” Roberts said.

— From the issue of July 11, 2002

30 years ago

A 13-year-old Anchor Point boy fired 50-100 shots at Alaska State Troopers when they went to pick him up on a juvenile court order. The boy shot at troopers during a six-hour standoff at his home, but troopers didn’t shoot back.

“My guess is none of us wanted to shoot a 13-year-old boy,” said Trooper Cpl. Dan Weatherly.

— From the issue of July 16, 1992

50 years ago

Anthropology Professor Bill Workman of Alaska Methodist University, Anchorage, spoke at a banquet for the Homer of Chamber of Commerce on Alaska Native cultures of the Kachemak Bay area both recent and in the past. Workman said that about 1,000 years ago Inuit people left for an unknown reason, and the Dena’ina people moved in.

— From the issue of July 13, 1972