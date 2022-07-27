20 years ago

Prospects for a covered ice rink were skating on thin ice after the Homer Hockey Association abandoned plans to put in a new rink on its Lake Street property. The Homer Advisory Planning Commission tabled action on approval of a conditional-use permit at its July 17 meeting. HHA planned to reuse a steel building, but concerns rose about making it safe and attractive.

— From the issue of July 25, 2002

30 years ago

About 100 Homer-area residents attended a teleconference hearing to testify on Gov. Wally Hickel’s plan to end state funding for abortions. Homer Voices for Choice spurred audience at the hearing. Luana Stovel, one of the organizers, said the organization’s mission is to keep a woman’s right to choose.

“We’re not pro-abortion,” she said. “We’re pro-child, pro-family and pro-choice.”

— From the issue of July 30, 1992

50 years ago

The Homer City Council held a discussion on whether the old Homer High School should be torn down or leased to the city for storage space. Council member Earl Cooper said the building could be remodeled to relieve the stress of overcrowding in schools and the cost of using mobile units.

— From the issue of July 27, 1972